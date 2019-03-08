E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 06:50 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:50 04 November 2019

The SPAR in Glemsford was ram raided over night by offenders using a Land Rover. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Land Rover has been used in a ram raid which targeted the front of a SPAR shop in a village near Sudbury.

The incident took place in the early hours of this morning in Glemsford where the vehicle was reversed into the front of the shop to gain access.

Officers were called at shortly before 3am this morning to reports of the incident and attended to find that the front of the shop has been smashed in.

It is still not know what was taken from the shop, if anything, and officers remain on scene with the owners of the shop to clarify what happened.

It is not known if the store will be closed and if so for how long.

