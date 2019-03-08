Landmark hall joins in Wave of Light to support Baby Loss Awareness Week

Helmingham Hall illuminated for Wave of Light to support Baby Loss Awareness Week. Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL Helmingham Hall

As a "Wave of Light" goes out tonight worldwide, Helmingham Hall is among Suffolk landmarks which have lit up to show support.

Many photos of landmarks lit up in pink and blue are being posted via social media at 7pm on October 15 to support Baby Loss Awareness Week. Helmingham Hall is one of the Suffolk buildings which has been specially illuminated, and is posting photos.

Families worldwide are also being asked to light a candle from 7pm to 8pm in their local time, in memory of all the babies who have died too soon.

Katy Day, events manager at Helmingham Hall, said: "We are proud to be supporting Baby Loss Awareness Week and the campaign to generate awareness about pregnancy and baby loss, in the hope of breaking the taboo around this important subject.

"We have lit the hall as part of the global Wave of Light, to remember all babies who sadly died too soon."

The hall will be raising money for charities associated with the campaign during its Illuminated Garden Trail, starting on November 23.

Baby Loss Awareness Week takes place from October 9 to October 15 every year, to help raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss.

It gives bereaved parents, their family and friends in the UK and around the world the opportunity to unite with others to commemorate the life of their baby.

This year, a Precious Babies remembrance service was held on Sunday at St Michael and All Angels' Church in Martlesham Heath, near Ipswich.

Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals have turned the front of their hospitals pink and blue throughout the week, and Colchester Hospital has also had tealights glowing in the maternity garden through the week.

Other local landmarks have also been lit up. including Hintlesham Hall which turned pink to mark the start of the special week.