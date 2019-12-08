Gallery

Take a look inside this stunning pavilion glass house

This stunning home in Reydon near Southwold has a guide price of �950,000 Picture: FOTOFRANCH www.fotofranch.com

If you like your home to be filled with natural light, you need look no further than this landmark property situated in Reydon close to Southwold.

The beautiful home been designed by Norm Architects, based in Copenhagan Picture: FOTOFRANCH The beautiful home been designed by Norm Architects, based in Copenhagan Picture: FOTOFRANCH

The Pavilion House is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £950,000 but it is not just its contemporary Danish design that makes it stand out from the crowd, it is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Peter Ogilive, Director at Savills estate agents said: " It is a wonderful house, it is light and bright which is definitely something people are looking for nowadays.

Could you cook up a storm in this stylish kitchen? Picture: FOTOFRANCH Could you cook up a storm in this stylish kitchen? Picture: FOTOFRANCH

You may also want to watch:

"It is in a peaceful, quiet spot with beautiful views, and walks nearby - it is a very special property."

The home is in a peaceful quiet spot with beautiful views Picture: FOTOFRANCH The home is in a peaceful quiet spot with beautiful views Picture: FOTOFRANCH

In the grounds of the landmark Pavilion House stands a large barn which Mr Ogilive says helps form part of a "really rare package".

The property, which has under floor heating and a wood burning stove, was designed by Norm Architects based in Copenhagen which have become increasingly popular since the Pavilion House was built.

Can you imagine relaxing in front of the cozy wood burning stove? Picture: FOTOFRANCH Can you imagine relaxing in front of the cozy wood burning stove? Picture: FOTOFRANCH

Read more: See inside the Suffolk cottage which featured in a chart-topping video

