E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Take a look inside this stunning pavilion glass house

PUBLISHED: 16:13 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 08 December 2019

This stunning home in Reydon near Southwold has a guide price of �950,000 Picture: FOTOFRANCH

This stunning home in Reydon near Southwold has a guide price of �950,000 Picture: FOTOFRANCH

www.fotofranch.com

If you like your home to be filled with natural light, you need look no further than this landmark property situated in Reydon close to Southwold.

The beautiful home been designed by Norm Architects, based in Copenhagan Picture: FOTOFRANCHThe beautiful home been designed by Norm Architects, based in Copenhagan Picture: FOTOFRANCH

The Pavilion House is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £950,000 but it is not just its contemporary Danish design that makes it stand out from the crowd, it is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Peter Ogilive, Director at Savills estate agents said: " It is a wonderful house, it is light and bright which is definitely something people are looking for nowadays.

Could you cook up a storm in this stylish kitchen? Picture: FOTOFRANCHCould you cook up a storm in this stylish kitchen? Picture: FOTOFRANCH

You may also want to watch:

"It is in a peaceful, quiet spot with beautiful views, and walks nearby - it is a very special property."

The home is in a peaceful quiet spot with beautiful views Picture: FOTOFRANCHThe home is in a peaceful quiet spot with beautiful views Picture: FOTOFRANCH

In the grounds of the landmark Pavilion House stands a large barn which Mr Ogilive says helps form part of a "really rare package".

The property, which has under floor heating and a wood burning stove, was designed by Norm Architects based in Copenhagen which have become increasingly popular since the Pavilion House was built.

Can you imagine relaxing in front of the cozy wood burning stove? Picture: FOTOFRANCHCan you imagine relaxing in front of the cozy wood burning stove? Picture: FOTOFRANCH

Read more: See inside the Suffolk cottage which featured in a chart-topping video

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Most Read

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Santa joins Christmas litter picking effort

Santa and head elf are ready for action Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Trespass store avoids ‘retail crisis’ and is set to remain open

The Ipswich branch of Trespass is to remain open depsite previously announcing its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Seasiders sink to second from bottom after home defeat to Romford

Seasiders' keeper Danny Crump tips over a goal-bound cross during the home defeat to Romford. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Do I fear that Ipswich Town could mess this up? You bet. Fear is a good thing though...

Will Keane celebrates his goal during the first half against Coventry City Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘We need to be vigilant’ community reacts after attempted smash and grab raid

A car has done a significant amount of damage to the Dobbies Garden Centre in Woodbridge this morning Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists