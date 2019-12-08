Take a look inside this stunning pavilion glass house
PUBLISHED: 16:13 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 08 December 2019
If you like your home to be filled with natural light, you need look no further than this landmark property situated in Reydon close to Southwold.
The Pavilion House is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £950,000 but it is not just its contemporary Danish design that makes it stand out from the crowd, it is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Peter Ogilive, Director at Savills estate agents said: " It is a wonderful house, it is light and bright which is definitely something people are looking for nowadays.
"It is in a peaceful, quiet spot with beautiful views, and walks nearby - it is a very special property."
In the grounds of the landmark Pavilion House stands a large barn which Mr Ogilive says helps form part of a "really rare package".
The property, which has under floor heating and a wood burning stove, was designed by Norm Architects based in Copenhagen which have become increasingly popular since the Pavilion House was built.
