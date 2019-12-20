E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flooding causes landslide on railway in Suffolk - line blocked

PUBLISHED: 10:05 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 20 December 2019

The landslip happened on the line between Woodbridge and Westerfield and Network Rail engineers are on the scene to deal with the incident whilst services are affected Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Greater Anglia has warned passengers that a small landslip has blocked part of a train line in Suffolk.

The landslide happened near Woodbridge and services from the station to Ipswich have been affected (Stock image) Picture: MICK WEBBThe landslide happened near Woodbridge and services from the station to Ipswich have been affected (Stock image) Picture: MICK WEBB

The landslide happened on the tracks between Woodbridge and Westerfield between 8:30am and 9:30am this morning and has blocked one side of the line.

This means that services from Lowestoft to Ipswich are not able to run, however Ipswich to Lowestoft is unaffected.

Network Rail engineers are currently on the scene working to clear the line.

MORE: Motorist rescued as flooding causes chaos across Suffolk

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "Unfortunately, some debris fell onto one of the railway tracks between Woodbridge and Westerfield earlier this morning.

"The resulting line blockage has only affected Lowestoft-Ipswich services.

"Network Rail staff are at the scene and we hope to clear the debris and restore services on the Lowestoft-Ipswich line as soon as we can.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience to passengers"

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia gave an estimated time of 12pm for when the line could be clear.

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ipswich businessman Guy Nicholls gives huge £100,000 donation for specialist school playground

Guy Nicholls has made a donation of £100,000 to the Thomas Wolsey School to help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

