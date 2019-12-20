Flooding causes landslide on railway in Suffolk - line blocked

The landslip happened on the line between Woodbridge and Westerfield and Network Rail engineers are on the scene to deal with the incident whilst services are affected Picture: NETWORK RAIL Archant

Greater Anglia has warned passengers that a small landslip has blocked part of a train line in Suffolk.

The landslide happened near Woodbridge and services from the station to Ipswich have been affected (Stock image) Picture: MICK WEBB The landslide happened near Woodbridge and services from the station to Ipswich have been affected (Stock image) Picture: MICK WEBB

The landslide happened on the tracks between Woodbridge and Westerfield between 8:30am and 9:30am this morning and has blocked one side of the line.

This means that services from Lowestoft to Ipswich are not able to run, however Ipswich to Lowestoft is unaffected.

Network Rail engineers are currently on the scene working to clear the line.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "Unfortunately, some debris fell onto one of the railway tracks between Woodbridge and Westerfield earlier this morning.

"The resulting line blockage has only affected Lowestoft-Ipswich services.

"Network Rail staff are at the scene and we hope to clear the debris and restore services on the Lowestoft-Ipswich line as soon as we can.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience to passengers"

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia gave an estimated time of 12pm for when the line could be clear.