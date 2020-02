Lane blocked off A14 ahead of rush hour

One lane of the A14 has been blocked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Traffic on the A14 is building ahead of rush hour after a broken down vehicle forced one lane to close.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The vehicle has stopped on the slip road to junction 46 towards Beyton and Beyton Green, causing tailbacks.

The AA traffic map is suggesting that traffic is building in the area and causing slight delays.