Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The collision took place on the A14 near Rougham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A horse has been injured after a horsebox and HGV collided on the A14 near Rougham.

Police were called to the collision on the westbound side of the carriageway between junctions 46 and 45 at 2.50pm.

The horse box had broken down on the road.

A tweet from Highways England read:“A14 J46 to J45 lane 1 closed whilst @NSRAPT deal with a traffic collision involving a horsebox and a HGV. #Blackthorpe #BuryStEdmunds.

“Delays on the approach.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the horse had sustained injuries but that they were not thought to be serious.

He added that the other occupants of the vehicles were unharmed.

The lane remains closed while recovery for the vehicles is arranged.