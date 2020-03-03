Crash between lorry and car on A12 causes miles of delays

A lane of the A12 is currently closed following an accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Traffic is queueing for five miles on the A12 ahead of rush hour after a crash between a lorry and a car forced one lane to close.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway towards Ipswich and Colchester, between Kelvedon and Witham.

The AA traffic map is suggesting that queues as long as five miles are building in the area.

Essex Police are at the scene and have warned motorists to allow extra time journeys.

The condition of the drivers is unknown at this time.