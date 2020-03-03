E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Crash between lorry and car on A12 causes miles of delays

PUBLISHED: 08:04 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 03 March 2020

A lane of the A12 is currently closed following an accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lane of the A12 is currently closed following an accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Traffic is queueing for five miles on the A12 ahead of rush hour after a crash between a lorry and a car forced one lane to close.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway towards Ipswich and Colchester, between Kelvedon and Witham.

The AA traffic map is suggesting that queues as long as five miles are building in the area.

Essex Police are at the scene and have warned motorists to allow extra time journeys.

The condition of the drivers is unknown at this time.

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Essex coronavirus case identified in Harlow as national number rises

A man being treated for coronavirus was diagnosed in Harlow, this newspaper understands Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

North Stander: The ITFC blame game – but where on earth do you start?

Josh Earl is down as the crowd celebrate with goalscorer Joe Nuttall after his last gasp winnerat Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Essex coronavirus case identified in Harlow as national number rises

A man being treated for coronavirus was diagnosed in Harlow, this newspaper understands Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

North Stander: The ITFC blame game – but where on earth do you start?

Josh Earl is down as the crowd celebrate with goalscorer Joe Nuttall after his last gasp winnerat Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We just have to worry about ourselves’ - Leiston boss Driver ahead of St Ives trip

Leiston boss Glen Driver, has labelled the trip to St Ives Town as a six pointer

WATCH: Horror crash sees driver jailed after deliberately running over pedestrian

Duane Manchester has been sentenced after this horror crash in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Do I need a pair of Nike Vaporflys – tempting, but not at that price!

The two pairs of well-worn trainers, sporting four different coloured laces, as worn by columnist Carl Marston and his nephew Matt before the recent Fletcher Moss parkrun in Greater Manchester. They were not Nike Vapofly trainers!

Crash between lorry and car on A12 causes miles of delays

A lane of the A12 is currently closed following an accident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24