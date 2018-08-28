Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

A driver has been arrested after his lorry crashed into the central reservation on the A14 at Ipswich.

Two lanes are closed following the accident on the east-bound carriageway at junction 53 at Whitehouse at about 6.26am on Sunday, November 18.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said “substantial damage” has been caused to the crash barrier and the driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Lane two of the eastbound carriageway and also lane two of the westbound carriageway are closed, but the spokesman said traffic is flowing.

The lorry is currently being recovered and the police are handing over at the scene to Highways England.

