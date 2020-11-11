E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

PUBLISHED: 16:21 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 11 November 2020

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two primary school classes and several teachers in Felixstowe have been forced into isolation after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Langer Primary Academy, in Langer Road, has confirmed 58 students and 10 teachers are isolating for 14 days after the positive Covid-19 test was confirmed.

The students are set to return to school on Wednesday, November 25.

You may also want to watch:

Martha Hughes, headteacher of Langer Primary Academy, said: “We can confirm that a pupil at Langer Primary Academy has tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have been in contact with Public Health England and have been in communication with parents of the pupils affected by this.

“We have learned a lot in the last few months about providing remote learning and already have an online learning package to support all our children while they learn from home.

“We would like to thank staff, pupils and parents for their ongoing support and understanding.”

MORE: Coronavirus: The Suffolk schools and colleges which have reported positive cases

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Travel firms’ failure to issue holiday refunds is ‘like theft’, says airline boss

Jet2 boss Steve Heapy, who says delays in making payouts during the coronavirus pandemic has given a very bad impression of the travel industry Picture: JET2/PA WIRE

‘I lost focus... but now I’m back in contention’ – Ndaba has his sights set on league debut

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba challenges at Crawley Town. Picture: Pagepix Ltd

OPINION: Racism isn’t down to age - it’s down to a lack of education

Greg Clarke, who has resigned as Football Association chairman after comments he made on Tuesday. Picture: PA