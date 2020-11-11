Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test
PUBLISHED: 16:21 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 11 November 2020
Two primary school classes and several teachers in Felixstowe have been forced into isolation after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.
Langer Primary Academy, in Langer Road, has confirmed 58 students and 10 teachers are isolating for 14 days after the positive Covid-19 test was confirmed.
The students are set to return to school on Wednesday, November 25.
Martha Hughes, headteacher of Langer Primary Academy, said: “We can confirm that a pupil at Langer Primary Academy has tested positive for Covid-19.
“We have been in contact with Public Health England and have been in communication with parents of the pupils affected by this.
“We have learned a lot in the last few months about providing remote learning and already have an online learning package to support all our children while they learn from home.
“We would like to thank staff, pupils and parents for their ongoing support and understanding.”
