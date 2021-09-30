Suffolk primary headteacher pleased Ofsted recognises 'significant improvements'

Published: 4:30 PM September 30, 2021

A Felixstowe primary school has been praised by Ofsted inspectors for improving the quality of education and making “positive change” to the school’s culture.

Langer Primary Academy had a monitoring inspection in June, its first since the school was judged to have serious weaknesses in March 2020.

Headteacher Martha Hughes said: “We are pleased that all our improvements have been recognised by Ofsted as we have worked tirelessly to address the concerns of last year.”

Mrs Hughes said she was delighted that inspectors had noted that “relationships are positive” as this was shown in last month’s summer school that was attended by more than half the school’s pupils.

Inspectors concluded that “effective action” was being taken by leaders and managers and the school’s improvement plan was fit for purpose.

The inspection said: “Their actions are improving the quality of pupils’ education through consistent and focused work."