Large fire service presence at 'well alight' barn fire

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:12 PM April 11, 2022
There were 13 fire appliances at the barn blaze in West Row - Credit: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

A large barn is currently on fire near Mildenhall.

Fourteen fire crews were called to the scene in Lark Bank in West Row at 8.28pm this evening, April 11. 

There were appliances from Cambridge, Littleport, Ely, Chatteris, Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

The 30m by 30m barn is believed to be 'well alight' and contains farm machinery and straw.

The fire services are still on the scene as the incident is ongoing as of 10pm. Seven crews have been stood down and seven remain.

The crews are using an aerial appliance in their attempt to put out the fire.

Suffolk police are not in attendance.


