Work starts on 320 new homes as part massive housing estate

PUBLISHED: 09:25 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 29 February 2020

Taylor Wimpey is building 320 more homes on its Lark Grange estate, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: J WATT/TAYLOR WIMPEY

Builders have started work on the next three phases of a major Bury St Edmunds development which will bring 320 new homes to the town.

Taylor Wimpey's massive 31 acre, 500-home Lark Grange estate, south of Mount Road, has been in development for several years, with the first two phases creating 180 new homes.

It has now started phases three, four and five of the project, which will provide a mixture of two-bedroom, three-bedroom, four-bedroom and five-bedroom homes next to picturesque Suffolk countryside.

The final three parts of the development were given the go-ahead by West Suffolk Council's planning committee in July last year.

The housebuilder believes the new homes will be much sought-after, citing their proximity to amenities such as restaurants, shops and leisure facilities.

Caroline Carter, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: "The response to the properties on our first phases of development at Lark Grange was fantastic and we are pleased to announce that we have now launched phases three, four and five.

"These new phases of residential homes at Lark Grange will provide homeowners with a variety of house types to choose from in a wonderful, trendy location."

30% of the new homes will be designated as affordable, while the existing Flying Fortress pub is to refurbished and reopened at the heart of the development.

There will also be new allotments and a new community centre.

