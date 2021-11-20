News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Last chance to bid on Elena Baltacha charity auction

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 AM November 20, 2021
Elena Baltacha, who died from cancer in 2014

The auction is in memory of former British number one tennis player, Elena Baltacha. - Credit: Love all auction

The Love All auction in memory of much-loved former British number one tennis player Elena Baltacha from Suffolk ends this Sunday, November 21. 

The money raised, which looks to be a substantial figure, will be used to help deliver community tennis programmes for disadvantaged children in the UK as well as supporting international cancer research, screening and care. 

The funds will be distributed to charities The Elena Baltacha Foundation, The Murray Play Foundation, GeeWizz Children's Charity, WTA Charities' ACEing cancer campaign, and The Queen's Club Foundation.

The auction includes over 150 lots from a vast number of world superstars in the likes of sport, entertainment and music, as well as experiences and artwork from the biggest global names.

Ed Sheeran has donated a signed copy of his single Bad Habits, while global superstar band The Kooks have donated a signed guitar. The world of tennis has been heavily involved in the auction too, with players such as Emma Raducanu contributing with two signed rackets. 

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates at Flushing Meadows

Global sporting superstars such as US-Open champion Emma Raducanu have donated to the 150 lots. - Credit: PA

Love All ambassador Judy Murray has urged people to consider taking a look at the auction, or simply spread the word for the auction.

She said: "The generosity and widespread support is truly overwhelming.

"It has been so wonderful to see the tennis community and so many other companies and individuals uniting in the spirit of love, all in memory of Elena Balthacha and all those around the world whose lives have been shattered by this terrible disease.

“The global auction will not only support vital cancer research, screening and care, but will also continue Elena’s legacy by introducing the sport she loved to those who might not otherwise have the chance to play."

All money raised will help deliver four much-needed legacy projects throughout 2022 - supporting grassroots, all-inclusive and community tennis programmes in Suffolk, Norfolk and Scotland, international screening and research into women's and Sarcoma cancers, plus provide palliative care at Zest for young adults with cancer and life limiting illness in East Anglia.

You can find out more information about the auction, as well as view the lots here




