Last chance to vote for your favourite museum object

The Augsberg Clock at Moyse's Hall Museum Picture: MOYSE'S HALL MUSEUM MOYSE'S HALL MUSEUM

A tin of chocolate worm cakes, a rare ornamental clock and piece of a huge Viking ship are among artefacts you can vote for in this year's Suffolk Museum Object of the Year competition.

A different view of the British Second World War experimental cruise visor steel helmet at the Royal Naval Patrol Service museum Picture: ROYAL NAVAL PATROL SERVICE MUSEUM A different view of the British Second World War experimental cruise visor steel helmet at the Royal Naval Patrol Service museum Picture: ROYAL NAVAL PATROL SERVICE MUSEUM

This weekend is your last chance to vote for which item you want crowned Object of the Year at the 2019 Suffolk Museum of the Year awards.

The competition celebrates and champions Suffolk's museums, and the hard work and dedication of their staff and volunteers.

Members of the public can now vote for the winner, from a list of seven objects from seven museums:

- The Augsburg Clock - Moyse's Hall Museum

A surgical trolley from the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art Picture: NATIONAL HERITAGE CENTRE FOR HORSERACING AND SPORTING ART A surgical trolley from the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art Picture: NATIONAL HERITAGE CENTRE FOR HORSERACING AND SPORTING ART

- Hawstead Panels - Ipswich Museum

- Tin of Chocolate Worm Cakes - Museum of East Anglian Life

- British WW2 Experimental Cruise Visor steel helmet - Royal Naval Patrol Service Museum

Tin of chocolate worm cakes at the Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFE Tin of chocolate worm cakes at the Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: MUSEUM OF EAST ANGLIAN LIFE

- Viking Side Rudder - Southwold Museum

- Bone Key - West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village

- Surgical Trolley - National Heritage Centre for Horseracing & Sporting Art

Votes must be cast by Sunday, September 15. The winner will be announced later this month and is set to receive their award next month.

The Viking side rudder at Southwold Museum Picture: SOUTHWOLD MUSEUM The Viking side rudder at Southwold Museum Picture: SOUTHWOLD MUSEUM

- Visit the Suffolk Museums website to have your say.

Jayne Austin, Suffolk Museum development and partnership manager, said: "The Object of the Year award really celebrates the treasured collections that are at the heart of our museums.

"They may be precious, moving, quirky or amusing, but all have a story to tell.

"We're looking forward to the public choosing this year's winner."

Previous winning objects have included the dwile flonking trophy at Halesworth and District Museum and a draft manuscript of the poem Anthem for Doomed Youth by Wilfred Owen from the Red House in Aldeburgh.