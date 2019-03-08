Last chance to vote for your favourite museum object
PUBLISHED: 12:38 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 13 September 2019
MOYSE'S HALL MUSEUM
A tin of chocolate worm cakes, a rare ornamental clock and piece of a huge Viking ship are among artefacts you can vote for in this year's Suffolk Museum Object of the Year competition.
This weekend is your last chance to vote for which item you want crowned Object of the Year at the 2019 Suffolk Museum of the Year awards.
The competition celebrates and champions Suffolk's museums, and the hard work and dedication of their staff and volunteers.
Members of the public can now vote for the winner, from a list of seven objects from seven museums:
- The Augsburg Clock - Moyse's Hall Museum
- Hawstead Panels - Ipswich Museum
- Tin of Chocolate Worm Cakes - Museum of East Anglian Life
- British WW2 Experimental Cruise Visor steel helmet - Royal Naval Patrol Service Museum
- Viking Side Rudder - Southwold Museum
- Bone Key - West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village
- Surgical Trolley - National Heritage Centre for Horseracing & Sporting Art
Votes must be cast by Sunday, September 15. The winner will be announced later this month and is set to receive their award next month.
- Visit the Suffolk Museums website to have your say.
Jayne Austin, Suffolk Museum development and partnership manager, said: "The Object of the Year award really celebrates the treasured collections that are at the heart of our museums.
"They may be precious, moving, quirky or amusing, but all have a story to tell.
"We're looking forward to the public choosing this year's winner."
Previous winning objects have included the dwile flonking trophy at Halesworth and District Museum and a draft manuscript of the poem Anthem for Doomed Youth by Wilfred Owen from the Red House in Aldeburgh.