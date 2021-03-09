Published: 9:03 PM March 9, 2021

Lateral flow tests can be collected for school children across Suffolk - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rapid flow testing is now a regular feature of secondary school children's lives, after they returned to the classroom this week.

Now parents too should be taking tests twice weekly to ensure they are not carrying the virus and risking passing it on to their children.

But where can you get test kits from if you need to?

Where can I collect a rapid flow testing kit?

Rapid flow testing kit can be collected from three locations within Suffolk.

Copdock Park and Ride, London Road, Ipswich

Portman Road Car Park, Portman Road, Ipswich

Belvedere Road Car Park, Belvedere Road, Lowestoft

In north Essex there is one further location;

University of Essex, Colchester Campus, car park A

There is also a collection point just over the border in the Tanner Street car park in Thetford in Norfolk.

Most of the collection points are open only between 1.30pm and 7pm.

You don't have to make an appointment but you can check online to see how busy the points are before you go.

What if I can't go to one of these locations?

If you are unable to go to one of the collection points you can always order online. However, people are encouraged not to use this service if they can access a collection point.



