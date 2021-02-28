Covid case rates rising in Ipswich and Colchester

Published: 6:36 PM February 28, 2021

Covd-19 case rates are rising in Ipswich and Colchester. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Coronavirus case rates are continuing to rise slightly in two areas in Suffolk and north Essex, but are falling in every other district around the region.

The latest statistics show that the number of cases per 100,000 people rose slightly in Ipswich and Colchester in the week up to February 24, when compared to the week before.

Ipswich and Colchester are also the only two districts in the area where the case rate is above the national average of 102.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The latest statistics compare the seven days to February 24 with the seven days to February 17.

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Ipswich saw the largest rise in the number of cases.

In the week to February 17 there were 92 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, this rose to 113.2 in the week to February 24.

This increase is equivalent to 26 more people in Ipswich testing positive in the week to February 24.

Elsewhere in the county cases remain well below the average for England.

In Essex, only Colchester saw a rise in cases.

The case rate increased from 100.2 per 100,000 in the week to February 17 to 110 per 100,000 the following week.

Nationally, the government announced that over 20 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Government data up to February 27 shows that of the 20,885,683 jabs given in the UK so far, 20,089,551 were first doses – a rise of 407,503 on the previous day.

Some 796,132 were second doses, an increase of 27,322 on figures released the previous day.











