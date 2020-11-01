Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Coronavirus case rates have fallen in some areas of Suffolk, but continued to rise in others.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 522 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to October 28.

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

In Ipswich cases rose very slightly – from 83.99 to 86.19 per 100,000 people.

Babergh has seen the biggest rise, with the case rate increasing from 69.54 to 89.1 per 100,000.

Mid Suffolk has seen the biggest fall – from 62.56 in the week leading up to October 21 down to 43.81 up to October 28.

All across the county the coronavirus rate remains less than average rate in England (225.08).

In north Essex the rate fell in all districts apart for Colchester, where it rose from 113.5 in the week leading up to October 21 to 122.75 in the week to October 28.

The biggest fall came in Tendring where cases dropped from 102.35 to 63.45.