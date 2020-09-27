Video

Latest coronavirus infection rates revealed for your area

Suffolk coronavirus cases: The latest numbers and infection rates have been revealed

Coronavirus cases and infection rates are continuing to drop in Suffolk, but cases in north Essex have been rising, new public health figures show.

Official Government figures published this afternoon reveal there were 50 cases identified in Suffolk in the seven days to Thursday, September 24.

That is the equivalent of 6.5 cases per 100,000 people and is down from 56 positive tests and 7.4 cases per 100,000 people the week before.

However, Essex’s infection rate is rising and has now reached 20 positive cases per 100,000 people.

There were 305 new Covid-19 cases identified in the county in the week to September 24, up from 209 the previous week (14 per 100,000).

The north Essex districts of Colchester, Braintree and Tendring all saw their infection rates and case numbers rise in this time frame.

Colchester went from 17 cases (8.7 per 100,000) to 25 (12.8 per 100,000), and Braintree’s numbers increased from 10 cases (6.6 per 100,000) to 17 (11.1 per 100,000).

Tendring had one more case than the previous week, bringing its rate to 7.5 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, across Suffolk, Babergh and East Suffolk noted increases, with East Suffolk having the highest rise, going from nine cases (3.6 per 100,000) to 16 (6.4 per 100,000).

Babergh had one additional case than last week with five, bringing its infection rate to five positive tests per 100,000 people.

Ipswich’s infection rate also rose slightly, with 10 cases compared to eight the previous week.

Case numbers in Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk fell, the latter by the biggest margin, going from 28 cases (15.6 per 100,000) to 12 (6.7 per 100,000) in the week to September 24.

Mid Suffolk had seven cases in that time (6.7 per 100,000), down from eight (7.7 per 100,000).

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk UK: The latest numbers include tests from the Copdock Park and Ride test centre

Suffolk’s infection rates continue to be among the lowest in the country.

To put the numbers into context, Burnley recorded 240 new cases in the seven days to September 24 - the equivalent of 269.9 per 100,000 people.

Burnley has the highest rate in England, up from 138.3 in the seven days to September 17.

Despite the low numbers, people living in Suffolk are advised to not be complacent, with public health officials urging the public to stick to social distancing rules.

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk UK: Signs have been placed around Suffolk towns to remind people to social distance

