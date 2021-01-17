Covid cases fall by a third in some parts of Suffolk and Essex

Published: 6:06 PM January 17, 2021

The number of coronavirus cases recorded per week has continued to fall in all districts across Suffolk and north Essex, according to new figures.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 3,173 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to January 13 — compared to 4,090 in the week leading up to the third coronavirus lockdown being imposed on January 4.

The latest statistics compare the seven days to January 13 with the seven days to January 6.

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

In Suffolk, cases fell most sharply in the Babergh district where the case rate tumbled from 621.5 per 100,000 people in the week before January 6 to 409.6 per 100,000 in the week up to January 13. This equates to the case rate dropping by just over a third in a week.

In both Mid and West Suffolk, the case rate fell by around 30% over that time.

Meanwhile cases fell more slowly in Ipswich and East Suffolk.

East Suffolk saw the slowest decline in case rate, from 457.4 cases per 100,000 people in the week before January 6 to 421.7 per 100,000 in the week up to January 3. This is a fall of just over 8%.

Over the border in Essex, cases also continued to fall in all districts.

The sharpest drop came in Uttlesford where cases fell by 43% in a week. In the week leading up to January 6 there were 775.6 cases per 100,000 but fell to 438.2 per 100,000 in the week to January 13.

These stats were released on the same day that the government announced 3,857,266 have been given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The government also announced that a further 671 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 89,261.