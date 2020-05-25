Three more coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in region’s hospitals

Three further people have died in the region’s hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to figures released by NHS England, one patient in their 80s – who had underlying health conditions – has died at Ipswich Hospital.

Their death brings the total number of people who have died after contracting the virus in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) hospitals to 318.

Nick Hulme, ESNEFT chief executive, said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Figures also show two more people have died at West Suffolk Hospital after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of deaths there to 66.

No further details regarding their identities have been confirmed.

Nationally, 36,793 people have died after contracting the virus in all settings, with the latest statistics set to be released later today.