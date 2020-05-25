E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three more coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in region’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:46 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 25 May 2020

Three more people have died in the region's hospitals after contracting Covid-19, including two people in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three more people have died in the region's hospitals after contracting Covid-19, including two people in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Three further people have died in the region’s hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to figures released by NHS England, one patient in their 80s – who had underlying health conditions – has died at Ipswich Hospital.

Their death brings the total number of people who have died after contracting the virus in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) hospitals to 318.

Nick Hulme, ESNEFT chief executive, said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Figures also show two more people have died at West Suffolk Hospital after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of deaths there to 66.

No further details regarding their identities have been confirmed.

Nationally, 36,793 people have died after contracting the virus in all settings, with the latest statistics set to be released later today.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It doesn’t factor in heart or desire... it’s a cop-out’ - Norwood on EFL’s plan as Tranmere face drop

James Norwood believes former club Tranmere are being treated unfairly under EFL plans to conclude the season. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It doesn’t factor in heart or desire... it’s a cop-out’ - Norwood on EFL’s plan as Tranmere face drop

James Norwood believes former club Tranmere are being treated unfairly under EFL plans to conclude the season. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Disgust at rise in littered masks, gloves and fast food packaging as lockdown eases

Jason Alexander, from Wildlife Gadget Man's Rubbish Walks, has been 'disgusted' by the amount of PPE and fast food litter during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

National Trust ‘deeply concerned’ as Sizewell C plans about to be submitted

The view from Dunwich Heath towards RSPB Minsmere - an Oustanding Area of Natural Beauty in Suffolk Picture: JUSTIN MINNS

Could now be a good time to buy a house? Suffolk housing market after coronavirus explained

Stuart Clarke, partner at Clarke & Simpson, has explained the challenges facing Suffolk's housing market as it reopens after coronavirus. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Three more coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in region’s hospitals

Three more people have died in the region's hospitals after contracting Covid-19, including two people in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24