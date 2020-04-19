E-edition Read the EADT online edition
11 more people die at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:06 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 19 April 2020

A further 11 people have died at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A further 11 patients have died at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which operates Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed on Sunday that 10 further patients have died at their centres.

Three of the patients, one in their 80s and two in their 70s died at Ipswich Hospital. All of them had underlying health conditions.

At Colchester Hospital, seven people – three in their 90s, one in their 80s and three in their 70s, also died. They too all had underlying health conditions.

Their deaths bring the total number of patients who have died at the trust to 166. No further information as to their identities has been made available.

Nick Hulme, ESNEFT chief executive, said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

According to NHS England data, one further patient has also died at West Suffolk Hospital – although a statement is yet to be released by chief executive Dr Stephen Dunn.

A total of 22 people have died at the hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed Sunday a further 596 people had died nationwide, down from the previous daily death toll of 888.

The figure sees the total number of deaths in the UK rise to 16,060.

Of the 372,967 now tested, 120,067 patients are confirmed to have contracted the virus – representing a rise of 5,850 cases.

The exact figure is widely accepted to be much higher however due to many with symptoms remaining untested.

County specific case numbers are yet to be made available but are expected to be released later in the afternoon.

