E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Number of Suffolk coronavirus cases rises by almost 100

PUBLISHED: 18:00 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 23 April 2020

A further 99 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

A further 99 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Press Association

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk has risen by 99, the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed.

The rise sees the total number of people in the county who have tested positive for the virus stand at 814.

In neighbouring Essex, a futher 89 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,069.

The figures follow earlier news that 13 more people have died in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex after contracting the virus.

A first death was also confirmed at Aldeburgh Hospital.

In the East of England NHS region, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 8,654.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hospital boss ‘outraged’ as firm offers PPE for 825% of original price

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said health workers are receiving correct PPE when treating COVID-19 patients Picture: ARCHANT

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at warehouse

Firefighters from Essex Police are battling a fire at a warehouse in Clacton. Picture: CAMERON JAMES

Man faces murder trial over 1998 stabbing death

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Two teenagers arrested in connection with stabbing of boy, 15

Police have now confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24