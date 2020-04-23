Number of Suffolk coronavirus cases rises by almost 100

A further 99 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE Press Association

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk has risen by 99, the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed.

The rise sees the total number of people in the county who have tested positive for the virus stand at 814.

In neighbouring Essex, a futher 89 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,069.

The figures follow earlier news that 13 more people have died in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex after contracting the virus.

A first death was also confirmed at Aldeburgh Hospital.

In the East of England NHS region, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 8,654.