The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has increased by 407 in the past 24 hours, showing the highest jump in one day.

The new statistics, released by the Department of Health and Social Care, show that 1,950 people have now tested positive for the virus, known as COVID-19.

This is an increase of 407 from Monday, when there were 1,543 positive cases.

However, as many people have not been tested for the virus yet, it is believed there are likely to be many more cases nationally – with experts predicting between 5,000 and 10,000 cases in the UK.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised against ALL non-essential contact with one another during the worldwide pandemic.

This includes staying away from pubs, restaurants, bars and theatres.

The most recent regional figures, last updated yesterday, show the number of people with coronavirus in the East of England remains at 81.

A further breakdown by county is due later today.

The data covers the whole of the East of England, which includes Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and a number of other counties.

Two more additional cases were confirmed in Suffolk on Sunday, bringing the total number to three.

Essex currently has 20 confirmed cases of the virus, while Norfolk has four.

So far 35 people are known to have died from the disease in the UK and there are currently four patients being treated with the virus at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

One person has sadly died in Essex while receiving treatment at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

