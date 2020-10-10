E-edition Read the EADT online edition
What is the latest coronavirus infection rate data in Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 21:10 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:10 10 October 2020

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The Government’s latest coronavirus data shows a smaller increase in cases in Suffolk.

The latest infection rate stats for Suffolk show that 41 cases were reported in the county on October 7, compared to 58 the previous day.

This brings the current total number of reported cases in the county to 3484 since the pandemic began

Of these new cases most were in West Suffolk, which recorded 11 new cases.

There were eight each in East Suffolk and Ipswich and seven each in Mid Suffolk and Babergh.

On Friday it was revealed that the R Rate in the East of England had risen to 1.3-1.6 up from 1.0 - 1.3 last week.

Cases in the county remain relatively low compared to the rest of the country.

