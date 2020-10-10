What is the latest coronavirus infection rate data in Suffolk?
PUBLISHED: 21:10 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:10 10 October 2020
Charlotte Bond
The Government’s latest coronavirus data shows a smaller increase in cases in Suffolk.
The latest infection rate stats for Suffolk show that 41 cases were reported in the county on October 7, compared to 58 the previous day.
MORE: R Rate continues to rise in East of England
This brings the current total number of reported cases in the county to 3484 since the pandemic began
You may also want to watch:
Of these new cases most were in West Suffolk, which recorded 11 new cases.
There were eight each in East Suffolk and Ipswich and seven each in Mid Suffolk and Babergh.
On Friday it was revealed that the R Rate in the East of England had risen to 1.3-1.6 up from 1.0 - 1.3 last week.
Cases in the county remain relatively low compared to the rest of the country.
MORE: ‘Everybody needs to be taking action now’ – Suffolk health chief on how to avoid further restrictions
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.