Coronavirus infection rates show big drop in West Suffolk but rises elsewhere

PUBLISHED: 20:53 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:53 10 November 2020

The latest coronavirus infection rate figures have been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The latest coronavirus infection rate figures have been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus infection rates in West Suffolk have seen a large drop, new data has shown, as stats showed increases in every other Suffolk district.

The latest coronavirus figures, released on Tuesday night, showed that the infection rate in West Suffolk had dropped from 88.2 per 100,000 in the week ending October 30 to just 57 in the week ending November 6.

Elsewhere there were increases for every Suffolk district, the most notable being in East Suffolk.

Here the infection rate went from 46.1 the previous week to 69.3 this week.

Over the border in Essex there was a bigger divide between districts.

Braintree and Uttlesford saw increases in their infection rates; most notably Uttlesford where the rate is now 117.2 up from 83.3 last week.

The infection rate stayed the same in Tendring and dropped in Colchester and Maldon.

