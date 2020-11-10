Coronavirus infection rates show big drop in West Suffolk but rises elsewhere

The latest coronavirus infection rate figures have been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus infection rates in West Suffolk have seen a large drop, new data has shown, as stats showed increases in every other Suffolk district.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The latest coronavirus figures, released on Tuesday night, showed that the infection rate in West Suffolk had dropped from 88.2 per 100,000 in the week ending October 30 to just 57 in the week ending November 6.

Elsewhere there were increases for every Suffolk district, the most notable being in East Suffolk.

Here the infection rate went from 46.1 the previous week to 69.3 this week.

MORE: Care home closed to new residents and visitors following outbreak of coronavirus

You may also want to watch:

Over the border in Essex there was a bigger divide between districts.

Braintree and Uttlesford saw increases in their infection rates; most notably Uttlesford where the rate is now 117.2 up from 83.3 last week.

The infection rate stayed the same in Tendring and dropped in Colchester and Maldon.

MORE: Christmas shop vows to stay open despite council ordering it to shutdown