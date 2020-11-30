Suffolk records some of UK’s lowest Covid-19 infection rates - but Ipswich cases rise

Two of Suffolk’s districts have recorded some of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in the country - but the rate in Ipswich has continued to rise.

The latest coronavirus infection rate has been released by the government and covers the week up to November 26.

The data showed that all districts bar one across Suffolk and north Essex saw drops in their infection rates.

Indeed, Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk recorded the fifth and third lowest infection rates of anywhere in the country.

The area between them in fourth place was Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, which are due to go into Tier 1 this week.

West Suffolk also recorded one of the biggest drops in Suffolk and north Essex, with recorded cases effectively halving from 115 to 58.

The one district that saw a rise in the infection rate was Ipswich.

In the week to November 19, the infection rate was 127.8 cases per 100,000 people - which rose to 142.4 cases per 100,000 in the week to November 26.

The news comes as Ipswich Hospital recorded more cases than at any time since the pandemic began.

More than 90 patients are currently receiving care.

