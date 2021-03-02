Ipswich case rate rises, other Suffolk districts among lowest in England
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Ipswich, but case rates in some other areas of the county are among the lowest in England.
The latest government data shows that there were 394 positive tests for Covid-19 in Suffolk in the week up to February 26, compared to 1,806 cases of Covid-19 in the week leading up to January 26.
The latest statistics compare the seven days to February 26 with the seven days to February 19.
Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.
This latest data shows that Ipswich was the only district in Suffolk and north Essex where the case rate rose.
In Ipswich there were 82.5 cases per 100,000 in the week up to February 19, but this rate rose to 91.3 per 100,000 in the week to February 26.
This is equivalent to a difference of 12 positive cases over the course of a week.
Elsewhere in the county, the case rates in the Mid Suffolk and Babergh districts are among the lowest 10% of districts in England.
Over the border in north Essex case rates fell in all districts, including Colchester.
Nationally, 22 of 315 districts have seen a rise in case rates, 290 have seen a fall and three are unchanged.
Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 166 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 26 – the equivalent of 229.9 cases per 100,000 people.
This is down from 346.2 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 19.
Leicester has the second highest rate, down from 256.6 to 207.8, with 736 new cases.
North West Leicestershire is in third place, down slightly from 220.1 to 198.8, with 206 new cases.