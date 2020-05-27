Four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in region’s hospitals

Four further people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals.

According to the latest figures released by NHS England, four further people have died while under the care of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

Three patients, in their 80s, 70s and 60s respectively, died at Colchester Hospital, while one patient in their 80s died at Ipswich Hospital. All had underlying health conditions.

ENEFT chief executive Nick Hulme said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Their deaths brings the total number of patients to die in its hospitals to 324.

Meanwhile, West Suffolk Hospital has reported no new deaths, with its figure standing at 67.

Today’s national figures have not yet been released by the Department of Health and Social Care, although the latest figure shows 37,048 people have died in all settings after contracting the virus.