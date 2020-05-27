E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in region’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:44 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 27 May 2020

Four further people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four further people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Four further people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals.

According to the latest figures released by NHS England, four further people have died while under the care of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals.

Three patients, in their 80s, 70s and 60s respectively, died at Colchester Hospital, while one patient in their 80s died at Ipswich Hospital. All had underlying health conditions.

ENEFT chief executive Nick Hulme said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Their deaths brings the total number of patients to die in its hospitals to 324.

Meanwhile, West Suffolk Hospital has reported no new deaths, with its figure standing at 67.

Today’s national figures have not yet been released by the Department of Health and Social Care, although the latest figure shows 37,048 people have died in all settings after contracting the virus.

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Teen trio in court charged with murder of Richard Day outside Ipswich takeaway

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

EDF goes ahead with Sizewell C application despite local objection

How Sizewell C could look Picture: EDF ENERGY

Delays after car loses wheel on Orwell Bridge

A car has lost a wheel while driving over the Orwell Bridge causing long delays. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

More slots open for householders at Suffolk waste recycling tips

Reopening recycling centres like that at Foxhall has been successful. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more coronavirus-related deaths reported in region's hospitals

Four further people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
