Supermarkets and top grocery brands have issued product recall notices for food and drink products including yoghurts, cereals, cakes and cookies.
If you have bought any of these products, Suffolk Trading Standards advice is that you do not eat them, but return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.
Danone yoghurts
Danone has recalled three batches of yoghurt products as a precautionary step, because they may contain pieces of metal. The possible presence of metal makes these products unsafe to eat.
The recalled yoghurts are: Light and Free Peach Passion Fruit Greek Style Yogurt, Pack size: 4 x 115g, Use By: March 31, 2021; Activia Intensely Creamy Raspberry Yogurt, Pack size: 4 x 110g, Use By: March 31, 2021; Activia Vanilla 0% Fat – No added Sugar Yogurt, Pack size: 4 x 120g, Use By: April 2, 2021, .
If you have additional questions you can contact Activia or Light and Free by calling 08081 449451 or email DairyCarelineUK@danone.com
Lidl cereal
Lidl is recalling its Crownfield Wholegrain Wheat Bixies 36, as they may contain pieces of plastic, which means the product is unsafe to eat.
Details of the products which have been recalled are: Pack size: 720g, Best Before: January 10, 2022, January 11, 2022, and January 12, 2022.
Meiji Hello Panda biscuits
Unisnacks Europe is recalling Meiji Hello Panda Cocoa Biscuits with Matcha Green Tea Flavoured Filling. This is because they contain peanuts, which are not mentioned on the label, meaning the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.
Product details are as follows: Meiji Hello Panda Cocoa Biscuits with Matcha Green Tea Flavoured Filling, Pack size: 50g, Best Before: End of May 2021. If you have bought this product and have a peanut allergy, do not eat it but take it back to the store you bought it from for a full refund.
Co-op cake and cookies
Some packs of Irresistible Carrot Cake and Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake are being recalled, because the products may contain pieces of glass, meaning these cakes are unsafe to eat.
Product details are: Co-op Irresistible Carrot Cake, Best Before: March 14, 2021; Co-op Irresistible Coffee and Walnut Cake, Best Before: March 20, 2021.
Another Co-op product recall is for Irresistible Ginger and Dark Chocolate Cookies, because they may contain pieces of plastic, meaning they are unsafe to eat.
The products being recalled are: Irresistible Ginger and Dark Chocolate Cookies, Pack size: 200g, Best Before: June 2, 2021 and June 3, 2021.