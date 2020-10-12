E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus rate increases across Suffolk – alert level at “medium”

PUBLISHED: 18:40 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:40 12 October 2020

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by the government Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by the government Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Suffolk is currently at the lowest alert level on the new three-tier lockdown system, although the seven-day rate has increased across local authorities.

All five local authority areas in the county recorded a rise in the seven days leading to October 9, with Ipswich and Babergh both showing jumps in their case rates.

You may also want to watch:

Babergh currently has the highest rate in the county at 42.4 cases per 100,000 after recording 39 new cases – rising from a rate of 27.2 the previous week.

In Ipswich, 50 new cases saw the rate rise from 16.8 to 36.5, while Mid Suffolk rose from 22.1 to 29.8 after 31 people tested positive.

West Suffolk saw 67 new cases take its rate from 34.6 to 37.4, while East Suffolk rose from 30.9 to 36.1 with 90 new cases.

Over the border in Essex, Colchester stands at 49.3 after 96 new cases were recorded, Tendring at 80.5 – a stark rise from 25.9 – and Braintree at 38 following 58 new positive tests.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How many people are in hospital now compared to when we first went into lockdown?

The number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals has been revealed. Pictured is a woman in a mask walking along Southwold's prom (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New three-tier Covid lockdown system ‘welcomed’ in Suffolk

Prime minister Boris Johnson making a statement in the House of Commons in London, setting out a new three-tier system of controls for coronavirus in England. Picture: PA Wire

Five men arrested and four dogs seized after hare coursing reports

Five men were arrested on suspicion of illegal hunting offences Picture: SUFFOLK RURAL AND WILDLIFE POLICING/TWITTER

Coronavirus rate increases across Suffolk – alert level at “medium”

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by the government Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

From skiing to snowboarding - Memories of Suffolk Ski Centre in Days Gone By

Stoke High School pupils were at the Wherstead ski slope in March 1986 Picture: ARCHANT