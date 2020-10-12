Coronavirus rate increases across Suffolk – alert level at “medium”

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by the government Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Suffolk is currently at the lowest alert level on the new three-tier lockdown system, although the seven-day rate has increased across local authorities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All five local authority areas in the county recorded a rise in the seven days leading to October 9, with Ipswich and Babergh both showing jumps in their case rates.

You may also want to watch:

Babergh currently has the highest rate in the county at 42.4 cases per 100,000 after recording 39 new cases – rising from a rate of 27.2 the previous week.

In Ipswich, 50 new cases saw the rate rise from 16.8 to 36.5, while Mid Suffolk rose from 22.1 to 29.8 after 31 people tested positive.

West Suffolk saw 67 new cases take its rate from 34.6 to 37.4, while East Suffolk rose from 30.9 to 36.1 with 90 new cases.

Over the border in Essex, Colchester stands at 49.3 after 96 new cases were recorded, Tendring at 80.5 – a stark rise from 25.9 – and Braintree at 38 following 58 new positive tests.