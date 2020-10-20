How many coronavirus cases are there in your neighbourhood?

New figures have broken down the number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

New figures have broken down where coronavirus cases have been reported in communities across Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The latest data, released by the Government, covers the period from Friday, October 9 up to Thursday, October 15.

Where are the highest numbers of cases in Suffolk?

The highest case numbers reported in Suffolk in the last week were in Needham Market South & Great Blakenham and Rendlesham, Orford & Hollesley which both reported 10 cases each.

Seven areas reported eight cases in their localities including the Christchurch Park area of Ipswich and Sudbury.

MORE: Jackson tests positive for coronavirus – but rest of Town squad given all clear to face Doncaster

You may also want to watch:

Where are the lowest?

At the other end of the scale many of our neighbourhoods continued to show low case numbers.

In total 34 of our local areas reported between 0 and 2 cases in the week measured.

Most of the areas with very low cases were in East Suffolk, which has the seen its coronavirus infection rate drop in recent days.

MORE: How are Suffolk care homes preparing for ‘second wave’ of coronavirus?