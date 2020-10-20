E-edition Read the EADT online edition
How many coronavirus cases are there in your neighbourhood?

PUBLISHED: 15:53 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 20 October 2020

New figures have broken down the number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New figures have broken down the number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New figures have broken down where coronavirus cases have been reported in communities across Suffolk.

The latest data, released by the Government, covers the period from Friday, October 9 up to Thursday, October 15.

Where are the highest numbers of cases in Suffolk?

The highest case numbers reported in Suffolk in the last week were in Needham Market South & Great Blakenham and Rendlesham, Orford & Hollesley which both reported 10 cases each.

Seven areas reported eight cases in their localities including the Christchurch Park area of Ipswich and Sudbury.

Where are the lowest?

At the other end of the scale many of our neighbourhoods continued to show low case numbers.

In total 34 of our local areas reported between 0 and 2 cases in the week measured.

Most of the areas with very low cases were in East Suffolk, which has the seen its coronavirus infection rate drop in recent days.

