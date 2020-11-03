E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:21 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:21 03 November 2020

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The coronavirus case rate has dropped in all but one area of Suffolk – with north Essex also mostly recording a decline.

According to the latest figures released by Public Health England, which run to October 30, Babergh was the only local authority area in Suffolk to record a higher case rate over seven days.

In the seven days to October 30, the rate rose to 91.3 per 100,000 from 76 – also representing the highest rate within the county.

Ipswich saw its figure decrease from 97.1 per 100,000 to 83.3, while West Suffolk dropped from 96.6 to 86.6.

Figures in Mid Suffolk and East Suffolk remain among the lowest nationwide at 48.1 and 46.1 respectively. Last week, their figures stood at 59.7 and 62.5.

In Essex, only Braintree and Uttlesford recorded a higher case rate at 59.0 and 83.3 respectively – down from 51.8 and 78.9.

Colchester dropped from 125.3 to 93.5, while Tendring decreased from 90.8 to 55.8. Maldon marginally saw its case rate decline from 66.2 to 61.6.

