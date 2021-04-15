News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rise in number of Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:58 PM April 15, 2021    Updated: 7:49 PM April 15, 2021
ESNEFT, which runs Ipswich Hospital, confirmed three new coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday

The number of Covid-19 patients at ESNEFT hospitals has increased in the past week. - Credit: Archant

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital in Suffolk and north Essex has increased over the past week, according to new NHS figures.

Data released by NHS England shows there were 27 Covid-19 patients confirmed to have the disease in East Suffolk and North East Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) hospitals on April 13. 

None of these patients are on mechanical ventilation. 

The number of coronavirus patients at the trust's hospitals had been coming down since it reached a high of 550 on January 18 and fell to just nine on April 8, but has since increased. 

A specific breakdown for Ipswich and Colchester hospitals is not published by the NHS.

Elsewhere in the county, neither West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust nor Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust — which runs mental health units — were caring for any Covid-19 patients.

