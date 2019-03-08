Massive storm halts Latitude festival performances

A huge storm cloud hangs over Latitude Festival Picture: MARK LANGFORD Archant

Organisers of the Latitude Festival had to pause performances on three of their main stages as a safety precaution, whilst a huge storm cloud hovered over Henham Park.

A storm at the Latitute Festival at Henham Park has meant some perfomances have been postponed Picture; MARK LANGFORD A storm at the Latitute Festival at Henham Park has meant some perfomances have been postponed Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Festival goers had to pull on their rain macs and wellies and wait for the threat of lightning to pass before the live music could continue.

Latitude Festival put out a message on their social media channels which said: "We are pausing performances on the Obelisk Arena Stage, the BBC Sounds Stage and the Lake stage as a precaution whilst we wait for the inclement weather to pass.

"We anticipate that we'll be able to resume shortly."

An ominous dark cloud was seen hanging over the festival with some calling it: "The storm that broke Latitude"

UPDATE: All stages are now back up and running. Unfortunately Futureheads are not able to finish their set at the Obelisk Arena. Nadine Shah will continue with her set on BBC Sounds Stage. All other set times on BBC Sound Stage will start a few minutes later than scheduled. — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) July 20, 2019

On Twitter when asked why rain was "shutting down" the festival organisers replied: "Lightning is the concern, not rain. We are waiting for it to pass before powering up any of the big stages."

Latitude have since announced: "All stages are now back up and running. Unfortunately Futureheads are not able to finish their set at the Obelisk Arena. Nadine Shah will continue with her set on BBC Sounds Stage.

"All other set times on BBC Sound Stage will start a few minutes later than scheduled."

Earlier today forecasters from Weatherquest, who are based in East Anglia said: "There will be the chance of a few scattered showers, some of those could be heavy with a rumble of thunder this afternoon, mainly in the north of the region.

Welsh rockers Stereophonics and Underworld are headlining the festival today.

