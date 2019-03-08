Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 19:30 23 March 2019

Creators can invent, design, build and host their own caravan at this year's Latitude. Picture: CHRIS JAMES

Creators can invent, design, build and host their own caravan at this year's Latitude. Picture: CHRIS JAMES

Archant

The search is on for designers to build an “art caravan” at this year’s Latitude Festival which promises to take “glamping” to a whole new level.

Latitude has launched its caravan art competition. Picture: CHRIS JAMESLatitude has launched its caravan art competition. Picture: CHRIS JAMES

The ‘art caravan’ competition has been launched by Latitude Festival with Will Hardie, the master craftsman behind Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces, and the 10 best designs will be featured during the event.

Grants of up to £2,000 will be available for the chosen creators to invent, design, build and host their own caravan or mobile structure.

The most jaw-dropping and inspiring designs will be developed for a new ‘mobiletropolis’ set within the festival, chosen by a judging panel made up of Channel 4’s Will Hardie and Roz and Hugo Jellett, the creative directors behind Trailer Park.

Trailer Park is a haven of hilarious caravans that have undergone surgery, or are re-functioned vans and converted campervans. They create small tiny venues, which together create a brand new area for festival-goers to enjoy.

The 10 chosen ‘caravan art’ designs or ideas will then be invited, along with a team of friends, to host their creation at Latitude festival.

Will Hardie, also known for his Channel 4 show ‘Shed of the Year’, said: “I’m delighted to be in involved in this competition, I love that Trailer Park supports people’s passion and vision to turn the humble caravan into wonderful and wacky creations and where better to do this than at a festival where all can be entertained and inspired.”

“This is a chance to bring your crazy inventions to one of the brightest and most creative festivals around.”

Entrants can turn a caravan - or something with wheels that can come and go - into something wonderful, and Latitude will give it a home from home, in the brand-new Trailer Park area.

For the past five years Trailer Park has been showcasing different artists crazy designs at Electric Picnic Festival in Ireland and this year is its debut in Suffolk.

Roz Jellett, artistic director of Trailer Park, added: “In Trailer Park we really do set out to make people laugh. Projects that marry creativity, participation and style also come with an immense sense of mischief and creative abandon.”

The deadline for entries is Saturday, April 20 and all hopefuls should send their submissions here.

