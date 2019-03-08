Man arrested over serious sexual assault at Latitude festival

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a serious sexual assault at this year's Latitude Festival.

Officers investigating the reported attack at the music festival in Henham, Suffolk, made the arrest in Sussex on the evening of Tuesday, August 13.

A 20-year-old man was questioned in police custody.

He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The incident reportedly occurred in the red camping area of the festival between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, July 20.

Suffolk Constabulary had reported at the time that they were supporting the victim with specialist trained officers.

The police issued a list of advice at the time of the attack to warn festival goers to stay safe this summer, including:

- Stick with your friends and look out for each other.

- Don't go off alone.

- Remember no means no.

- There is safety in groups. Set up camp near friends.