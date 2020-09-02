Gallery

Did you attend the very first Latitude in Days Gone By?

Some young fans enjoy the music on the main stage at Latitude festival 2006 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

It was the first year of what has now become one of Britain’s major music and arts festivals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Part of the crowd watching Jose Gonzalez play at Latitude 2006 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Part of the crowd watching Jose Gonzalez play at Latitude 2006 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Yes, 2006 was the first time Latitude was held at Henham Park, near Southwold, and it has been taking place every year since – with the obvious exception of this year due to the panedemic – and growing and growing.

It’s not just about music from the world’s biggest stars in a wide variety of genres across four stages, but includes dance, theatre, comedy, poetry, politics, and literature.

Attracting more than 30,000 people across the weekend, it prides itself on being a real family event.

Back in 2006, Snow Patrol, the Lemonheads, Patti Smith, British Sea Power and The Zutons were among the main attractions.

Did you go to Latitude 2006? Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Did you go to Latitude 2006? Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Were you at Latitude 2006? Tell us your memories. Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Lead singer of The Zutons pictured on stage at Latitude 2006 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Lead singer of The Zutons pictured on stage at Latitude 2006 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Just anging out at Latitude Festival 2006 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Just anging out at Latitude Festival 2006 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Latitude festival 2006: Scott Francis,, Billy Underdown and Jessica Rafferty from Lowestoft chill out by the lake Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Latitude festival 2006: Scott Francis,, Billy Underdown and Jessica Rafferty from Lowestoft chill out by the lake Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Festival goers enjoy a laugh in the comedy tent Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Festival goers enjoy a laugh in the comedy tent Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Some of the crowd in the main arena watching British Sea Power perform at Latitude 2006 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Some of the crowd in the main arena watching British Sea Power perform at Latitude 2006 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

You may also want to watch: