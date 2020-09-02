Did you attend the very first Latitude in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 13:40 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 02 September 2020
It was the first year of what has now become one of Britain’s major music and arts festivals.
Yes, 2006 was the first time Latitude was held at Henham Park, near Southwold, and it has been taking place every year since – with the obvious exception of this year due to the panedemic – and growing and growing.
It’s not just about music from the world’s biggest stars in a wide variety of genres across four stages, but includes dance, theatre, comedy, poetry, politics, and literature.
Attracting more than 30,000 people across the weekend, it prides itself on being a real family event.
Back in 2006, Snow Patrol, the Lemonheads, Patti Smith, British Sea Power and The Zutons were among the main attractions.
