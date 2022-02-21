News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Exhibition launched of photos dunked in river

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:30 AM February 21, 2022
Ruth Leach local photographer is showcasing her portraits which were submerged in the river Deben at

An artist is now displaying her unusual exhibition of photo portraits that have been dunked in the River Deben. 

Photographer Ruth Leach has launched her Faces of Woodbridge exhibition at Artspace in the town’s Thoroughfare, featuring 20 photos that had been left in the river for a month. 

The aim of her project is to highlight the growing problem of river pollution after she found a ‘brown, frothy scum’ on the surface of the water. 

The images, which include artists and musicians, were retrieved from the water and displayed from Sunday.  

They had been secured in a cage with a hook and dropped into a wreck that was subject to tidal currents, where they would be encased in mud and explored by the river life.  

Another aim of the project is to raise awareness of a seagrass planting project that she hopes would improve water quality. 


