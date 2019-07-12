Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ride and Stride looks to raise thousand's for county's churches

12 July, 2019 - 09:55

Thousands are set to take part in this year's annual Suffolk Churches Ride and Stride - which raised more than £150,000 for the county's churches last year.

This year's fundraising ride, on Saturday, September 14, was launched by Suffolk dialect expert Charlie Haylock and takes theme of 'old and new, ancient and modern'.

The ride began in 1982 and has now spread across England, appealing to families, history lovers, walkers and cyclists.

Patrick Grieve, chairman of Suffolk Churches Ride and Stride, said: "Last year ten vintage cars also took part, so we have developed the idea and this year's Ride and Stride event will also have a motoring section for vintage and classic cars.

"Just like the walkers and cyclists, they will be visiting churches on the day, but they will set off from some of Suffolk's historic houses, on a type of treasure hunt, ending at a prize-giving at Long Melford in the afternoon."

For more information email shct@btconnect.com, call 01787 883884, or visit hwww.shct.org.uk

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

‘I felt imprisoned by my anxieties’ - teenager battles to rebuild life after mental health units

Sasha is back home after being on mental health units for around a year Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

‘It’s completely unacceptable’ – warning as fire-risk tumble dryers are resold online

Whirlpool has revealed up to 800,000 at risk tumble dryers could still be in use. Photo: Getty Images.

LIVE: Breaking news in Suffolk and Essex

Follow our liveblog for breaking news from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have your say on Kesgrave’s Neighbourhood Plan

Kesgrave - plans have been put forward to shape its future Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists