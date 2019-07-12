Ride and Stride looks to raise thousand's for county's churches

Thousands are set to take part in this year's annual Suffolk Churches Ride and Stride - which raised more than £150,000 for the county's churches last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year's fundraising ride, on Saturday, September 14, was launched by Suffolk dialect expert Charlie Haylock and takes theme of 'old and new, ancient and modern'.

The ride began in 1982 and has now spread across England, appealing to families, history lovers, walkers and cyclists.

Patrick Grieve, chairman of Suffolk Churches Ride and Stride, said: "Last year ten vintage cars also took part, so we have developed the idea and this year's Ride and Stride event will also have a motoring section for vintage and classic cars.

"Just like the walkers and cyclists, they will be visiting churches on the day, but they will set off from some of Suffolk's historic houses, on a type of treasure hunt, ending at a prize-giving at Long Melford in the afternoon."

For more information email shct@btconnect.com, call 01787 883884, or visit hwww.shct.org.uk