Ex-NHS worker reopens launderette with half-price offer for key workers

PUBLISHED: 11:41 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 28 April 2020

Beverley East has reopened The Laundry Goddess in Sudbury, offering half-price services to all keyworkers. Picture: PENNY WILBY/THE BEST OF SUDBURY

A former NHS worker has decided to reopen her launderette, launching a new scheme especially for key workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Beverley East, owner of the Laundry Goddess in Sudbury, has launched a pay it forward service for all front-line staff and key workers after shutting down three weeks ago.

Having previously worked as a NHS addiction counsellor and safeguarding officer, Ms East knows the effect of working long shifts and wants to help by offering half-price service washes and ironing.

Ms East said: “Hopefully I can give you back some of your valuable time to either rest, have some downtime or spend time with your family. This is just a small way to thank you for all you are doing.”

Members of the public can ‘donate’ a wash or ironing service to a key worker of their choice. The half-price scheme ends on May 31.

For more information, call Beverley East on 07775 891515 or visit The Laundry Goddess website by clicking here.

For regular updates on the coronavirus, click here.

For regular updates on the coronavirus, click here.

