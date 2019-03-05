Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Carer cleared of hitting dementia sufferer after he slapped her in face

05 March, 2019 - 07:30
Laura Figueiredo appeared at magistrates' court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Laura Figueiredo appeared at magistrates' court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A former care home assistant has been cleared of assaulting an 85-year-old dementia sufferer.

Laura Figueiredo was accused of hitting Colin Mansfield in response to him slapping her face as protest to his nails being cut.

The incident, alleged to have taken place at Kingfisher House in Newmarket last April, was denied by the 42-year-old at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

It was claimed Ms Figueiredo, of St James, Newmarket, struck Mr Mansfield with the heel of her palm, cutting him above the eyebrow, before grabbing him by the scruff of the neck and kneeling on his chest, saying: “If I kill you, I’ll cut your nails.”

Fred Sagoe, prosecuting, said she later made an admission by telling a senior clinical nurse she had “done something stupid” and asking if she would lose her job.

Agency worker Mihail Gurgu reported witnessing the incident.

In cross examination, solicitor Dino Barricella suggested Mr Mansfield was agitated following an aborted attempt by Mr Gurgu and two staff to hold him and let Ms Figueiredo cut his nails.

Mr Barricella said Ms Figueiredo then tried to “pacify and cajole” Mr Mansfield, but that he lashed out when she made a solo attempt to complete the task.

In response, he said Ms Figueiredo had only placed a firm hand on Mr Mansfield’s cheek, causing his glasses to move up his forehead and leave a red mark.

On the stand, she denied disclosing anything more than her account to the senior clinical nurse, but acknowledged asking about losing her job when directed to clock out and go home.

Mr Sagoe accused her of “taking retribution” against Mr Mansfield, to which she said: “It’s not true, I never hit Colin.”

Magistrates returned a not guilty verdict, saying they found Mr Gurgu’s evidence inconsistent with accounts of corroborative witnesses, and that it had not been proved beyond reasonable doubt that Ms Figueiredo’s actions were disproportionate.

A care home spokesman said she was suspended following allegations, which were reported to Mr Mansfield’s family, police and safeguarding authorities, adding: “We have an active whistle-blowing policy, which encourages residents, relatives or colleagues to raise concerns about any aspect of care or conduct, and these are always notified to the appropriate authorities, so they may be investigated in a transparent way.”

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Trying to access appropriate special educational needs like being ‘pushed from pillar to post’, says family

Chris and Karen Stride-Noble from Lowestoft with their son Joseph, 9, who has special educational needs and hasn't been to school since April. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Concern over ‘weak’ public protection at Suffolk prison

Government inspectors have raised concerns about Hollesley Bay Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in leisure centre car park

The middle car park at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury is currently out of use after travellers pitched up Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tribute: Robert Tomlinson − the man who started Tomlinson Groundcare Ltd

Robert Tomlinson and his late fox terrier Toby at The Hadleigh Show in about 2007 Picture: ARCHANT

Family’s plea for closure after jogger’s death in collision

Claire Taylor, 41, was killed in a collision in Great Bradley on December 27, 2016 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists