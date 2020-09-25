E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jail for mum who tried to smuggle drugs into prison in bra

PUBLISHED: 18:35 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 25 September 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A mother who tried to smuggle cannabis into a Suffolk prison in her bra has been jailed for ten months.

Laura Jenkins broke down in tears during her sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court and promised Judge Rupert Overbury she wouldn’t do it again.

However, the judge told her he would be failing in his public duty if he didn’t pass an immediate custodial sentence and added: “It would give everybody else an excuse to take drugs into prison if I didn’t pass a deterrent sentence.”

You may also want to watch:

He said Jenkins had committed the offence for financial gain and had known what the consequences would be if she was caught.

Jenkins, 25, of Humber Way, Slough, admitted conveying cannabis into Highpoint prison in April last year and two offences of possessing amphetamine..

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said Jenkins was stopped while she was going through security at the prison and a package of compressed cannabis weighing 47g was found in her bra.

He said Jenkins had been in communication with a prison inmate asking how she could compress the cannabis and she had looked at a website to found out how to do it.

The court heard that Jenkins regretted committing the offences and had made arrangements for her children to be cared for in the event of her being sent to prison.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Historic ferry sinks and suffers ‘significant’ damage in storm gales

The wrecked Harwich Harbour Ferry being towed away by the Harwich Haven Authority Picture: COLIN KINGSBURY

Big non-league round-up: FA Trophy and league action

Leiston striker Will Davies takes a knock on the head in the Coalville penalty area. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Ipswich Town 2-0 Rochdale: Blues stay perfect as second-half goals secure the points

Silencing the critics: Teddy Bishop with his fingers in his ears as he celebrates putting Town 1-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Police hunt wanted man after fuel stolen from petrol station

Essex Police want to speak to Manuel Clark in connection with a fuel theft in Tiptree Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Eco-friendly ‘smart living’ lab planned for BT site

The proposed EcoLab, which will be part fo the DigiTech centre at Adastral Park in Martlesham. Picture: STUDIOMANIFEST