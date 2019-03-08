Burglars steal £1,000 from safe of west Suffolk hotel

The Angel Hotel in Lavenham has been burgled Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Angel Hotel in Lavenham is appealing for help after thieves stole its safe.

Staff believe the culprits entered the building at around 1.55am.

"They came in through the back," said manager Hannah Sims.

"They took the whole safe; it had over £1,000 in it."

To add insult to injury they are then believed to have taken a jar containing staff tips.

"The jar had got a week's worth of tips in," added Mrs Sims.

Staff have been left shaken by the incident but are continuing on.

"It felt like an invasion of personal space, the owners have taken it very personally." said Mrs Sims.

The hotel is hoping those involved can be found and appealed to customers on Facebook.

"We have got them on CCTV, the footage has been given to the police," said Mrs Sims.

The hotel is continuing to work with the police to find those involved.