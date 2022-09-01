News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Lavenham chef to compete in prestigious competition final

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 PM September 1, 2022
Swann Auffray will go to the finals in a prestigious competition

Swann Auffray will go to the finals in a prestigious competition - Credit: Emma Cabielles

A chef in Lavenham has reached the final of a highly prestigious young chef competition. 

Swann Auffray, who currently works at The Great House in Lavenham, has reached the UK final of the S Pellegrino Young Chef Academy (SPYCA) competition.

Swann, originally from Nantes in France, is just one of 10 of the UK's most promising chefs under 30 years old shortlisted for this competition.

Swann Auffray will go to the finals in a prestigious competition

Swann Auffray will go to the finals in a prestigious competition - Credit: Emma Cabielles

Swann said: "It's such an achievement to be regional finalist in this years SPYCA competition.

"When I applied, I never thought I would be selected but here I am with the opportunity of a lifetime, I still can't believe it."

In order to win, each of the finalists need to wow the judges with their signature dishes, with Swann's being wild sea bass, cherry and fennel, which he says he likes to "invite customers to travel into the summer season and beautiful products we can find in Suffolk".

The judges then pick the winner, and they will join the winners of the other categories in competing at the grand finale in Milan next year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Deadline Day Live: Town working on two deals as Simpson departs
  2. 2 Ipswich Town working on deal for striker Ahadme
  3. 3 Former BBC presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66
  1. 4 Town hoping to sign midfielder Camara before transfer deadline
  2. 5 Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale
  3. 6 Five of the most picturesque villages in Suffolk
  4. 7 Owner of 600-year-old pub fears 'end of the line' following price hikes
  5. 8 Unexploded bomb found in Suffolk village
  6. 9 Bill Turnbull took Suffolk to his heart
  7. 10 Suffolk coastal village's history to be explored in new series of BBC show

The final takes place in London on October 12.

Swann Affray will compete for a chance to compete at the grand finale in Milan

Swann Affray will compete for a chance to compete at the grand finale in Milan - Credit: Emma Cabielles

Lavenham News

Don't Miss

Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Smokey House, in Sudbourne, is on the market for offers over £550,000

'Fairytale' cottage up for sale for first time in over 90 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A new pet clinic will be offering discounted care to help owners with the cost of living crisis

Cost of Living

Vets to offer discounted pet care as owners struggle with cost of living

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon