Lavenham revving up for Classic Car Show

PUBLISHED: 15:16 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 20 August 2019

Lavenham Classic Car Show takes place this weekend Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Classic cars and motorcycles of yesteryear will be on display in Lavenham this weekend.

The Classic Car Show takes place on Bank Holiday Sunday August 25 sees the return of the popular village Classic Car Show.

It will feature a full range of veteran, vintage, classic and supercars plus motor cycles.

There will also be a variety of local food and drink outlets along with a number of motor services suppliers.

The event takes place on the Recreation Ground, off Bridge Street Road, from 11am to 4pm.

Admission is free but there will be a collection for village charities.

Organiser Bruce Goddard said "Last year was a busy day with a wide range of vehicles, from Bugattis to Volkswagens and hundreds of visitors.

"Despite the weather shortening the day's activities we raised well over £1,500 for our chosen charities."

For more details go to the show website.

