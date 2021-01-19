Published: 3:24 PM January 19, 2021

A farmers' market has been cancelled to help vaccinations continue.

The monthly market in Lavenham usually takes place outside the village hall there, but at the moment a coronavirus vaccination centre is being held next door at the village surgery.

There have been concerns from within the village as to how both events would coincide.

A spokesman for Suffolk Markets which runs the event said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision that this month’s farmers' market in Lavenham, due to be held this Sunday, is to be cancelled.

"We have worked really hard over the last year to ensure our markets stay open, offering a safe, outdoor shopping option.

"We are very proud of this and we truly appreciate the support we have received from all our customers and traders.

"However, the smooth running of the Covid Vaccination Centre located at the car park in Lavenham, is, we believe, a priority and an alternative location for the market, this weekend, is not possible (the wet weather has proved to be yet another challenge!)

"We know this will be really disappointing for our fantastic loyal customers and our traders, for whom local community markets are a really important part of their life, but we are sure you all understand how important it is that the vaccination programme can run as smoothly as possible."

Suffolk Markets said they would continue to review the situation but would still be holding an event next Friday in Sudbury.