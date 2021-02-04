News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Lavenham honours 'well-loved' farmer with funeral tractor procession

Sophie Barnett

Published: 4:57 PM February 4, 2021   
People lined the streets of Lavenham to say their goodbyes to David 'Henry' Lane.His coffin was carr

People lined the streets of Lavenham to say their goodbyes to David 'Henry' Lane. His coffin was carried to the church by a tractor followed by a procession of tractors through the village. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lavenham came out to honour a man who was a "respected and well-loved" farmer in the village when he passed their doors for the final time today. 

David 'Henry' Lane died at the age of 59 in January after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour less than six months ago. 

People lined the streets of Lavenham to say their goodbyes to David 'Henry' Lane.His coffin was carr

People lined the streets of Lavenham to say their goodbyes to David 'Henry' Lane.His coffin was carried to the church by a tractor followed by a procession of tractors through the village. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The father-of-three was popular and well-respected in the farming community, and was also well-known for being a successful former banger racer back in the day. 

Mr Lane was described by his wife Karen of 37 years as "a gentle giant" and she said he made her smile throughout their time together. 

He also leaves behind his three children; Melissa, Michael and Rebecca, and his three grandchildren who he loved dearly. 

David 'Henry Lane has died at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

David 'Henry' Lane has died at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. - Credit: Lane family

Following his death, Spedeworth Motorsports said: "Dave Lane for many years was one of Spedeworth’s top Banger stars and led the East Anglian battles for many years.

"Again, one of the nicest people you could meet, he was highly respected by anyone who traded paint with him and was a hero of the East Anglian Banger fraternity."

With Covid restrictions preventing what would have undoubtedly been large numbers of people from attending the funeral, the community showed their love and respect by instead coming out onto their doorsteps and the roadside to clap as the hearse made its way through Lavenham, before arriving at St Peter and St Paul's Church for the service. 

The funeral procession was led by a tractor driven by one of Mr Lane's closest childhood friends, Michael, with a number of tractors close behind. 

David 'Henry' Lane, who led the East Anglian battles for many years under the number 309, has dies at the age of 59.

David 'Henry' Lane, who led the East Anglian battles for many years under the number 309, has dies at the age of 59. - Credit: Chris Berry

Following the funeral procession, Beverley King said: "What an amazing send off today for a well-loved and respected village man."

Anne Marie Parsons described it as a "beautiful" send off, saying it was lovely to see so many people stepping out on their doorsteps to pay their respects. 

People lined the streets of Lavenham to say their goodbyes to David 'Henry' Lane.His coffin was carr

People lined the streets of Lavenham to say their goodbyes to David 'Henry' Lane. His coffin was carried to the church by a tractor followed by a procession of tractors through the village. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

While Claire Elizabeth Cagle said it was the "most impactful funeral procession" she had ever witnessed, describing it as a "very fitting testament". 

Any donations can be made to St Elizabeth Hospice or Marie Curie.

