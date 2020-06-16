E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Parish council says Covid-safe measures ‘bare little resemblance’ to plans

PUBLISHED: 05:30 17 June 2020

The barriers appeared in Lavenham on Tuesday morning to create wider walkways so pedestrians could maintain social distance Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The barriers appeared in Lavenham on Tuesday morning to create wider walkways so pedestrians could maintain social distance Picture: CONTRIBUTED

One idyllic Suffolk village discovered its medieval streets filled with traffic cones and barriers as shops reopened this week.

The parish council have said the barriers 'bore no resemblance' to the scheme agreed on by the parish, district and county council Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe parish council have said the barriers 'bore no resemblance' to the scheme agreed on by the parish, district and county council Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Rows of waist-high white barriers now line Lavenham’s High Street, with cones to prevent people parking and temporary street signs in place for new speed limits.

The decision to modify the street was made with input from parish, district and county councils, with all the equipment delivered on Monday, June 15, and in place by Tuesday morning. The intention was to make walkways wide enough to keep two metres apart and stop the road being blocked by parked cars.

The introduction of the barriers by Suffolk Highways took some in the village by surprise, with the measures being reported back to Suffolk Highways as road defects within hours of their arrival.

Lavenham Parish Council said the plans they agreed to “bore little resemblance” to what has arrived in the village.

Temporary speed limits are also in place in the town. Suffolk Highways say villages and roads across the county could be changed to make them 'Covid-secure' Picture: CONTRIBUTEDTemporary speed limits are also in place in the town. Suffolk Highways say villages and roads across the county could be changed to make them 'Covid-secure' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Parish council vice-chair John O’Mahony said: “The narrow, and the sometimes non-existent pavements which are integral to a medieval village such as Lavenham present their own challenges.

“A whole range of barriers and signs were delivered into the village on Monday but were not put into position until today.

“It was immediately apparent that what had been agreed between the relevant parties bore little resemblance to what was being put in place.

The barriers along some paths were in place to stop cars parking in Lavenham's high street Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe barriers along some paths were in place to stop cars parking in Lavenham's high street Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“We immediately drew this to the attention of the district council, who in turn advised Suffolk Highways of the problem.

“We have received assurances that the regrettable mistakes will be rectified as soon as possible.”

Initial plans also included possible road queueing areas for those waiting to enter shops and vehicles being stopped from driving past the primary school in Barn Street during certain hours.

The road signs left some residents confused as there are no assoicated roadworks, just cones, signs and barriers Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe road signs left some residents confused as there are no assoicated roadworks, just cones, signs and barriers Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Despite the resistance to the measures, some residents saw the necessity of changes to make the village safe.

One anonymous villager said: “It’s clearly all been done for safety which I know everyone will appreciate the parish for thinking about and for taking action.

“But I think people are just a bit surprised and it seems quite extreme for our little historic village to be lined with white barriers, traffic cones and speed restrictions.”

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “Several roads across the county have been closed to allow for the creation of open spaces, thus providing areas for pedestrians and cyclists to travel more freely.

“With this site in particular, the proposals were suggested by the district council and installed by Suffolk Highways.

“Each site has been reviewed and implemented based on the location, safety and visibility.”

Topic Tags:

