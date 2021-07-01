News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Parts of historic site could be demolished for retirement homes

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:00 PM July 1, 2021   
Parts of the Lavenham Press site could be demolished in planning permission is granted

Parts of the Lavenham Press site could be demolished if planning permission is granted - Credit: Google Maps

Parts of a key commercial site in the heart of one of Suffolk's most historic and beautiful villages could be demolished to make way for retirement homes. 

The Lavenham Press site, excluding Arbon House, could be demolished to accommodate the proposed development, plans for which have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The proposal would see 35 one-bedroom and two-bedroom retirement homes built, with associated landscaping, communal areas, access and parking. 

A planning statement submitted by The Planning Bureau Limited, on behalf of McCarthy Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited, said the site "has good connectivity to public transport and all facilities and services are accessible on foot or by bicycle".

It added: "The design and layout of the proposed development has been designed to take account of the constraints at the site, notably the adjacent heritage assets, conservation area and wider setting of the site."

You may also want to watch:

Property developers believe that Lavenham is an area where there is a local need for retirement accommodation. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
  2. 2 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'
  3. 3 How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  1. 4 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
  2. 5 Ed Sheeran factor sees Ipswich Town hit record shirt sales
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: Paul Cook's Ipswich Town revolution feels different
  4. 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Rotherham reject £400k bid for Crooks
  5. 8 Cook: We're looking to bring quality into the club
  6. 9 Hospital IT manager jailed after seven-year £800k scam exposed
  7. 10 Man airlifted to hospital after crash on country road
Lavenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cardiff City's Aden Flint (left) and Rotherham United's Matt Crooks battle for the ball during the S

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Pinto is accused of absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Rekeem Harper (centre) alongside chief executive Mark Ashton (left) and manager Paul Cook (right). Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'The signings haven't stopped' - Cook's pledge to fans as Penney makes...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
The bottle bank at Fore Street near Saint Clare's Catholic Church Framlingham

East Suffolk Council

'Outrageous' - hundreds of empties dumped at overflowing bottle bank

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus