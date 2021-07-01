Parts of historic site could be demolished for retirement homes

Published: 4:00 PM July 1, 2021

Parts of the Lavenham Press site could be demolished if planning permission is granted - Credit: Google Maps

Parts of a key commercial site in the heart of one of Suffolk's most historic and beautiful villages could be demolished to make way for retirement homes.

The Lavenham Press site, excluding Arbon House, could be demolished to accommodate the proposed development, plans for which have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The proposal would see 35 one-bedroom and two-bedroom retirement homes built, with associated landscaping, communal areas, access and parking.

A planning statement submitted by The Planning Bureau Limited, on behalf of McCarthy Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited, said the site "has good connectivity to public transport and all facilities and services are accessible on foot or by bicycle".

It added: "The design and layout of the proposed development has been designed to take account of the constraints at the site, notably the adjacent heritage assets, conservation area and wider setting of the site."

Property developers believe that Lavenham is an area where there is a local need for retirement accommodation.