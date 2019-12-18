E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Bungling burglar disables CCTV - but doesn't realise another camera is watching!

PUBLISHED: 16:45 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 18 December 2019

A thief who stole thousands of pounds from the Lavenham Royal British Legion club used disinfectant to cover his tracks Picture: LAVENHAM RBL

LAVENHAM RBL

A burglar who disabled CCTV cameras at a Suffolk Royal British Legion club got more than he bargained for after another device caught him in the act as he stole thousands of pounds.

The burglar targeted the branch in High Street, Lavenham at some point overnight on Sunday, December 15.

It is believed the man had tampered with alarm sensors on the branch's front door to gain entry without making a sound.

Once inside, the burglar is said to have ripped out the hard drive from the in-house CCTV system before removing his hood - without realising another camera in the room was still operational.

Branch chairman Richard Howe said the organisation has been left gobsmacked by the ordeal.

Mr Howe said: "When the gentleman went to open up that day and didn't hear the alarm - he walked in to find the machines smashed up and the bar emptied.

"All of the money for our Christmas raffle had been taken too. In total we must have lost thousands of pounds.

"We are just absolutely devastated. The girls have been in tears. I just don't understand why someone would do such a thing to a small club - or anyone for that matter."

The man could be seen going straight to the keys for the bar once inside - and even took the time to wipe down and disinfect everything he came into contact with while inside.

The CCTV images show him wiping down and cleaning the bar before making his escape.

Mr Howe said: "We do everything for charity here, we don't get a penny of funding from any organisations - we have to pay for everything by ourselves.

"It is never nice to hear of these things happening, but to happen to hardworking people at this time of year is just awful."

A crowdfunding appeal is attempting to raise £500 to cover the money lost for the Christmas raffle and can be found here.

Suffolk police confirmed they are investigating the burglary and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Those with any information that may aid police in their enquiry should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/75886/19.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.

